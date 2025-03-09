Flower show in full bloom even on last day

PHILADELPHIA- (WPVI) -- Sunday was the last day of the Philadelphia Flower Show, and lots of people still found time to stop and smell more than just the roses.

"It's absolutely gorgeous," said Gwyn White who was visiting from Upper Marlboro, Maryland. She noted that the flowers on the last day of the show still smelled freshly-picked.

"After nine days the flowers are still beautiful! And smell so refreshing," she said. "I love it!"

That's the magic of the Philadelphia Flower Show.

"Oh my goodness we're having so much fun! She's loving everything. An she loves the microphone, yes," said Ann Titano of Yardley, Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Flower Show is the world's oldest and largest indoor horticultural event. This was its 196th year bringing generations together.

"My mom brought me here as a child so I'm doing the same for my niece and my daughter," said Clarissa Bourne of East Oak Lane.

"When the public is happy, that makes us happy because that's what we're trying to do," said Seth Pearsoll, Vice President and Creative Director of the Philadelphia Flower Show.

The Flower Show's Creative Director says this year was a great one with tens of thousands of people in awe of the arrangements.

"The gardens are fantastic, we've been maintaining them every single night," said Pearsoll.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society put on the premiere event featuring exhibits, workshops and family-friendly activities. Many of the people attending see the show as inspiration and a jump start to spring.

"Spring is all about rejuvenation (and) joy," said Pearsoll. "Everybody's getting outside. It's all of those things."