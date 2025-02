Fmr. college soccer star from Princeton charged with murdering brother

PRINCETON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A former college soccer star from Princeton, New Jersey is charged with murdering his younger brother.

It happened Saturday night at the Michelle Mews Apartments, near the Princeton University campus.

According to police, 31-year-old Matthew Hertgen used a knife and a golf club to slash and beat his 26-year-old brother, Joseph Hertgen.

Police did not reveal a motive.

Investigators say a pet cat was also killed.