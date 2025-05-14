Fmr. cop accused of trying to swindle 76-year-old Bucks County woman out of her $500,000 estate

A now-former police officer is accused of trying to gain control of a 76-year-old woman's half-million-dollar estate.

A now-former police officer is accused of trying to gain control of a 76-year-old woman's half-million-dollar estate.

A now-former police officer is accused of trying to gain control of a 76-year-old woman's half-million-dollar estate.

A now-former police officer is accused of trying to gain control of a 76-year-old woman's half-million-dollar estate.

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A now-former police officer is accused of trying to gain control of a 76-year-old woman's half-million-dollar estate.

The Bucks County district attorney says the alleged actions of 59-year-old Carlito Cortez of Richboro were predatory and exploitative.

Authorities say Cortez worked as a part-time Langhorne Borough Police officer for about eight years. He also worked for the Yardley Police Department as a part-time officer.

Carlito Cortez

He was called to investigate a theft from a residence in May of 2020.

The victim, who lives in Langhorne, told Cortez that two rings valued at $25,000 were missing from her collection of antique jewelry.

From there, authorities say Cortez befriended the victim, eventually getting her to fall in love with him.

After a period of time, he allegedly obtained the victim's signature on a last will and testament, which he falsely presented as a power of attorney document.

"His end goal was to become the designated recipient of her estate. He succeeded when he surreptitiously had her sign a document she believed to be a medical power of attorney, when in fact it was a fraudulent last will and testament," said D.A. Jennifer Schorn.

The DA says the Langhorne Police Department has been fully cooperative in the investigation, calling Cortez's alleged actions "a blemish on the profession" of law enforcement.

"He was very calculated and very charismatic, so it's hard to believe someone could do this under the cover of his badge and authority and victimize in plain sight," Schorn said. "He was staying at her home, arriving in a patrol car and wearing a police uniform day in and day out."

Cortez was arraigned on Tuesday and released on $150,000 unsecured bail. He's been ordered to have no contact with the victim while he's awaiting trial.

