Fmr. NJ cop admits to hacking social media accounts, sending nude photos

MOUNT LAUREL TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A former police officer in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to hacking the social media accounts of multiple women to obtain and then publicly post their nude photos.

On Monday, Ayron Taylor, 25, of Morrestown, pleaded guilty to several charges of elements of computer theft and official misconduct.

The investigation began in September 2022 when authorities said a victim called Evesham Township police to say her Snapchat and Facebook accounts were hacked. She told officers the hacker sent nude photos she took of herself to her Facebook and Snapchat friends.

According to investigators, all of the victims in this case had email accounts through Rowan College at Burlington County. Authorities said Taylor was able to hack into the accounts of about 5,000 students.

Authorities say Taylor committed the crimes from his personal devices while on duty as a police officer.

He was hired full-time in Mount Laurel after graduating from the police academy in October 2021. He was quickly suspended after the charges were brought to light. He then resigned, officials said.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Taylor faces a possible 12 years in state prison when he is sentenced in September.

