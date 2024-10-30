Fmr. NFL quarterback Ray Lucas talks to Camden students about dangers of opioid abuse

Former NFL quarterback and New Jersey native, Ray Lucas, is educating student-athletes on the dangers of misusing prescription opioids.

Fmr. NFL quarterback Ray Lucas talks to Camden students about dangers of opioid abuse

Fmr. NFL quarterback Ray Lucas talks to Camden students about dangers of opioid abuse Former NFL quarterback and New Jersey native, Ray Lucas, is educating student-athletes on the dangers of misusing prescription opioids.

Fmr. NFL quarterback Ray Lucas talks to Camden students about dangers of opioid abuse Former NFL quarterback and New Jersey native, Ray Lucas, is educating student-athletes on the dangers of misusing prescription opioids.

Fmr. NFL quarterback Ray Lucas talks to Camden students about dangers of opioid abuse Former NFL quarterback and New Jersey native, Ray Lucas, is educating student-athletes on the dangers of misusing prescription opioids.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Former NFL quarterback and New Jersey native Ray Lucas is educating student-athletes on the dangers of misusing prescription opioids.

Lucas addressed a packed auditorium at Camden High School on Wednesday morning.

He spoke candidly about his battle with opioids and recovery.

The event was part of New Jersey's Knock Out Opioid Abuse initiative.

