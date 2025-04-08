24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Man shot at close range in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section

By 6abc Digital Staff
Tuesday, April 8, 2025 9:36AM
A young man is fighting for his life after he was shot at close range in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section.

Officers rushed to 19th and Ellsworth streets just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

They found the victim shot in the back of the head, lying on the sidewalk, steps away from Chew Playground.

Officers also discovered a cell phone, mask and car keys.

However, they don't know the victim's identity.

Investigators are looking to collect surveillance video to figure out who shot him or why.

