Man shot at close range in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man is fighting for his life after he was shot at close range in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section.

Officers rushed to 19th and Ellsworth streets just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

They found the victim shot in the back of the head, lying on the sidewalk, steps away from Chew Playground.

Officers also discovered a cell phone, mask and car keys.

However, they don't know the victim's identity.

Investigators are looking to collect surveillance video to figure out who shot him or why.

