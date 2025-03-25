Fmr. urgent care worker sentenced for sexually assaulting patients

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A former Jenkintown urgent care employee has been sentenced to up to a decade in prison for sexual assault.
Ramon Garcia was employed as a tech at Carbon Health Urgent Care facilities in Jenkintown, Dresher and Philadelphia.
He was convicted of sexually assaulting 13 women by posing as a nurse to watch them undress, give urine samples, and perform hands-on exams.
A judge sentenced Garcia to five to 10 years in prison.
He is also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.