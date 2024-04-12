Man accused of posing as nurse allegedly assaulted 12 other women at urgent care facility

JENKINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania announced 24 additional felony and misdemeanor charges against a man accused of posing as a nurse and assaulting women.

Prosecutors said 33-year-old Ramon Garcia, of Philadelphia, performed unauthorized physical exams on patients at Carbon Health Urgent Care in Jenkintown.

Ramon Garcia

"This defendant, who was not a nurse, took advantage of the trust that patients extend to true medical professionals by assaulting and violating them," said DA Kevin Steele. "I commend these victims-as well as the first two victims who came forward-for having the courage to go to police to share what happened to them."

The first victim came forward in early March. Since then, 12 additional victims have reported similar incidents to police.

Police also say Garcia would watch patients change. In some cases, he allegedly took video and pictures without their knowledge.

"Mr. Garcia appears to be an experienced manipulator having leveraged his position of trust to take advantage of women who were simply seeking medical treatment," said Abington Police Det. Sgt. Anthony Space.

Garcia is charged with aggravated indecent assault and related offenses. He remains in custody on $249,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing on all of the charges is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on May 3, 2024.

Carbon Health released this statement to Action News:

"We are aware of the shocking charges of sexual misconduct by Ramon Garcia who is no longer employed at Carbon Health. We have conducted a thorough internal investigation and are consulting with an external investigator on this matter. Carbon Health is dedicated to maintaining a safe environment at all of our facilities and we are continuing to fully cooperate with law enforcement and other relevant authorities in their investigation."