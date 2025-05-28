Ford recalling more than 1M vehicles due to issue with rearview cameras

More than a million Ford vehicles are being recalled due to an issue with the rearview camera.

The issues involved a software error that may cause the rearview camera to have delay or freeze, reducing the driver's view behind the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash, according to the recall.

The recall includes certain 2021-2024 Bronco, F-150, 2021-2024 Edge,

2023-2024 Escape, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600, 2022-2024 Expedition, 2022-2025 Transit, 2021-2023 Mach-E, 2024 Ranger, Mustang, 2021-2023 Lincoln Nautilus, 2022-2024 Navigator, and 2023-2024 Corsair vehicles.

Notification will be sent out by mail to owners on June 16.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332, call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 or bring their vehicle to a dealer to have the software updated, free of charge.

Ford's number for this recall is 25S49.

