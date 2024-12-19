Former Delaware bank teller accused of stealing $81K from customers' accounts

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A former Citizens Bank teller in Delaware is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the accounts of customers.

Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Vannia Chatt, worked at the branch located on the 900 block of N. Market Street in Wilmington.

Chatt allegedly targeted three "dormant accounts" by creating emergency debit cards on-site with accompanying PIN numbers.

Authorities say Chatt made multiple cash withdrawals around New Castle County from December 2023 to November 2024.

Investigators say he stole $78,000 from one victim alone, and smaller amounts from two other victims, totaling $81,350.

It was a Citizens Bank security officer who alerted police to the thefts. The security officer initially questioned Chatt, which resulted in a written confession.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Chatt wrote, "I did not want to see my family suffer through homelessness again and made a desperate decision that continued to get out of hand."

Chatt was terminated, and police say Citizens Bank credited their customers back the stolen money.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred at a Citizens branch located in Wilmington, Delaware. The safety and security of our colleagues, customers, and the public is a top priority. We are working closely with law enforcement in their investigation," said Citizens Bank in a statement. "For specific questions about this matter, we kindly refer you to the Wilmington Police Department, who are best positioned to properly address this matter."

Chatt is facing multiple charges.

He has been arraigned and released on $61,000 unsecured bail.