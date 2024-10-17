One Direction pays tribute to Liam Payne: 'We will miss him terribly'

Prosecutors on Thursday described the circumstances surrounding of ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne's three-story fall as suspicious, given possible drug involvement.

Former One Direction stars paid tribute to fellow member Liam Payne, who died Oct. 16 after falling from his third story hotel room in Argentina, according to state police. He was 31.

Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles shared a joint statement on the official One Direction Instagram account on Thursday.

"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing," they said. "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."

A fan of former One Direction singer Liam places a photo of him on a tree outside the hotel where he was found dead the previous day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 17, 2024. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever," they continued. "For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly."

"We love you Liam," they said at the end of their statement before co-signing it from all four of them.

FILE - (L-R) Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan of One Direction, December 12, 2014 in Madrid, Spain. Photo by NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Payne was a member of One Direction alongside Horan, Styles, Tomlinson and Malik. The group was formed on "The X Factor" in 2010 and went on to release five albums, including "Up All Night" in 2011 and "Made in the A.M." in 2015.

In 2015, Payne embarked on a solo career and released a number of singles, including "Strip that Down" in 2017. He also released the album "LP1" in 2019.

Payne's collaborators and friends mourned him in moving social media posts following his death.

Payne's family also issued a statement in the wake of his death, writing, "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Styles' mother, Anne Twist, shared a heartbroken emoji to Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Just a boy ... ."

Read more tributes to Payne here.