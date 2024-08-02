Former Olympic gymnast strives for career in healthcare

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Gymnast David Jessen has traded his Olympic uniform for scrubs, in order to pursue a career helping athletes like himself get back on their feet.

Jessen was born in the Czech Republic and raised in New England before moving to Bethlehem. He competed in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

He scored 47th all-around in Rio and 57th all-around in Tokyo.

Now, he's a third-year student at Temple/St. Luke's School of Medicine in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and dreams of helping to heal other athletes like himself.

