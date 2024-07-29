8-year-old kidney donation recipient competes in Transplant Games

CENTER VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When he was 3 years old, Brandon Leathers of Coopersburg received the Gift of Life. And with that gift, he is making his family proud with his positive outlook and athletic abilities.

Earlier this month, he joined the Philadelphia Gift of Life Team, which headed to Birmingham, AL to compete in the 2024 Transplant Games of America.

Leathers scored second place in the cornhole competition, and also competed in other sports like darts and bowling.

Now at the age of 8, Leathers has rejoined the list of people who require an organ donation. He will eventually need another new kidney.

To learn more about the Gift of Life Donor Program and how to get involved, visit their website.

