Former priest, teacher accused of sexually abusing children in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A former priest and a former teacher are facing charges for the alleged sexual abuse of children decades ago.

Prosecutors in Delaware say 80-year-old John Taggart was a priest and 57-year-old Christopher Crisona was a teacher at Saint Thomas the Apostle church in Wilmington.

That's where the alleged abuse took place between 1994 and 1996.

Police say both men sexually abused a victim repeatedly during the victim's 7th and 8th grade years.

Taggart was transferred to another church the year after the alleged crimes.

Crisona was removed mid-year following a student complaint but would go on to work at three different religious establishments.

Another priest was also indicted in the criminal complaint, but he has since passed away.

