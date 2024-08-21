Former South Jersey summer camp counselor accused of possessing child pornography

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A former summer camp counselor in South Jersey was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Investigators say 23-year-old Robert Nault of Mount Laurel was taken into custody while police executed a search warrant at his home.

The investigation began after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children concerning Nault's online activities.

Authorities say Nault accessed links to images and videos containing child sexual abuse material, which he then allegedly downloaded to an online storage system he maintained.

Nault had previously worked as a summer counselor at Camp Ockanickon for Boys and the School's Out Program, which were both operated by the YMCA of the Pines.

YMCA officials say Nault worked as a day camp counselor in 2023 and then in the afterschool childcare program from the fall of 2023 to the spring of 2024.

He passed all required background checks, the YMCA stated.

The YMCA of the Pines released the following statement in part on the incident:

"We were deeply saddened and disturbed to recently learn of the arrest of a former staff member, charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by his actions. At this time, there is no indication that any YMCA youth were involved in this incident. However, we will continue to work with authorities in any way that they see fit."

Officials also noted that the YMCA has a series of security measures to ensure children are safe.

After a first appearance in the Superior Court of Mount Holly, Nault was released, authorities say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police at 609-265-5777.