Crash knocks out power to some residents in Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crash has knocked out power to some residents in Manayunk Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Main Street and Leverington Avenue.

The driver crashed into a utility police, snapping it half.

Crews have replaced the police and are working to reenergize the lines.

PECO says over 100 customers were without power.