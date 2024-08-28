New Jersey woman hit by stray bullet while sitting in bed; suspect arrested

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Gloucester City man is facing charges after a woman was shot by a stray bullet while she was sitting in her bed on Monday night.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. on the 600 block of Hunter Street.

Police say 51-year-old Francisco Griffin opened fire on the block while arguing with a woman.

Video obtained by Action News shows a woman walking to her car and then a gunshot being fired.

The stray bullet traveled across the street to a second-floor window and struck 67-year-old Deborah Strang in her bed.

"I sat up and I heard a bang. My husband came running from his room. He said, 'Did you hear that?'" recalled Strang who immediately realized her arm was bleeding.

She says the bullet hit her window, some pillows and her mattress before it ricocheted off the TV and hit her.

"The blood is pouring. I pulled my hand away, and when I did, the bullet fell on the floor. And my husband picks it up and says, 'You been shot,'" adds Strang.

Strang was taken to Cooper University Hospital and later discharged on Tuesday morning.

Griffin was charged with second-degree possession of weapon, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree aggravated assault, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Strang says police have been called to Griffin's home in the past.

She is grateful she didn't suffer any serious injuries.

"If I had not lifted my head up when I had, that bullet would have hit me in the head. There is no doubt about that. I am very fortunate that I am still alive," said Strang.