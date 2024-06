Police say the body was found in an empty lot, under some wooden pallets.

Woman's body found under wooden pallets in empty lot in Frankford, police investigating

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are still investigating after a body was found in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of Griscom Street overnight into Monday.

Police say the body was found in an empty lot, under some wooden pallets.

Investigators believe the body had been there since sometime Sunday.

They are still working to identify the victim.