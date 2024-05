Friends of the Wissahickon celebrates 100 years of service in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 100 years ago, residents banded together to restore Wissahickon Valley Park after a harsh winter. 'Friends of the Wissahickon' has kept growing since.

Today, the nonprofit is a hub for volunteerism and community service projects, such as reintroducing native plants to the gardens outside of Thomas Mansion.

