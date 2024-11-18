Frosted Fox Cake Shop has amazing scratch-baked pied for Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Frosted Fox Cake Shop serves up cakes, pies, cookies, cupcakes and more -- all baked daily from scratch.

The husband-and-wife team, Jennifer Low and Sean Williams, met at The Culinary Institute of America, married in 2010 and opened the shop in Mt. Airy in 2015.

Every Thanksgiving, the couple and their team bake a selection of pies for the holiday fall feast.

Pie flavors this year include pecan, pear-ginger, pumpkin, a classic apple crumble, and sweet potato pie.

The ordering window to get your pie in time for Thanksgiving runs from now, until Saturday, November 23 at 5:00pm.

Then pickup days are Tuesday November 26 from 10:00am to 5:00pm, or Wednesday November 27th from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

The Frosted Fox Cake Shop | Facebook | Instagram

6511 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119

267-900-5453

hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.