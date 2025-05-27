Fun and calm Memorial Day weekend at Cape May County shore points

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- The lingering Memorial Day weekend crowds strolled the boardwalk in Wildwood on Tuesday, after what officials describe as a fun but calm weekend.

"With last year's issues we learned from them," said Wildwood Deputy Mayor Steve Mikulski.

He says after last year's state of emergency that had to be called during the holiday weekend , they pooled more resources this year - including mounted patrols.

"We had the state down here. We had the county down here. We had the horses down here on the boardwalk," said Mikulski.

Officials in Wildwood say there were still incidents, including 83 arrests over the weekend.

They say as the summer goes on they'll continue to enforce the 10 p.m. curfew, along with the policy to fine parents if their children don't comply.

It was a different story in Seaside Heights over the weekend, where police responded to fights and at least half a dozen stabbings. A curfew was put in place and eventually the boardwalk was shut down. More than 70 people were arrested.

Ocean City, which has also seen its share of issues with teens in years past, reported an uneventful weekend.

"This year it seemed a lot calmer than last year," mused Bob Rolph from Hatfield, Pa.

Police say the curfew in place and more police presence helped. Visitors and businesses noticed.

"The police presence makes a difference to make the kids behave," said Judy Rolph.

Folks at Manco and Manco Pizza said the boards were busy, but not unruly.

"We saw big crowds. We saw a lot of young kids. We didn't see a lot of misbehaving," said manager Chris Mazzitelli. "I think we were definitely prepared this time."