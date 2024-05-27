  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Wildwood lifts state of emergency after civil unrest at Jersey Shore during Memorial Day weekend

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, May 27, 2024 11:53AM
Wildwood lifts state of emergency after Memorial Day weekend unrest
Wildwood police say they have now lifted the state of emergency that was put in place in the Jersey Shore community Sunday night.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Wildwood police say they have now lifted the state of emergency that was put in place in the Jersey Shore community Sunday night.

The move to close the boardwalk came after what authorities say were numerous incidents of civil unrest.

ALSO SEE: Teen stabbed during altercation on Ocean City, NJ boardwalk

The state of emergency was issued just after 12 a.m. Monday morning.

Authorities say the emergency measure was able to effectively address the problem, and thank shore visitors and residents for coping with the inconvenience.

Action News is working to find out if the police made any arrests.

ALSO SEE: Police set up barricades along South Street in Philadelphia to curb ATV, dirt bike riding

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW