Wildwood lifts state of emergency after civil unrest at Jersey Shore during Memorial Day weekend

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Wildwood police say they have now lifted the state of emergency that was put in place in the Jersey Shore community Sunday night.

The move to close the boardwalk came after what authorities say were numerous incidents of civil unrest.

The state of emergency was issued just after 12 a.m. Monday morning.

Authorities say the emergency measure was able to effectively address the problem, and thank shore visitors and residents for coping with the inconvenience.

Action News is working to find out if the police made any arrests.

