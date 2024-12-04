Funding goals for proposed 76ers' arena being tweaked in effort to protect nearby businesses

The opposition to a proposed Sixers arena on Market Street seems to be moving on one of its demands.

The opposition to a proposed Sixers arena on Market Street seems to be moving on one of its demands.

The opposition to a proposed Sixers arena on Market Street seems to be moving on one of its demands.

The opposition to a proposed Sixers arena on Market Street seems to be moving on one of its demands.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The opposition to a proposed Sixers arena on Market Street seems to be moving on one of its demands.

It is about how much money the team may divvy out to help protect nearby Chinatown.

The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation says it wants a legislative package that includes $163 million in funds to protect businesses in the neighborhood.

However, the Sixers say they are willing to pony up more than the $50 million they originally offered toward a community benefits agreement.

City Council is asking the Sixers for $300 million.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, who supports the arena project, said this at a community meeting in Cobbs Creek on Tuesday night.

During a council hearing on Tuesday, a Sixers spokesperson said the team is considering making room for a police station for the proposed arena site.

A council vote on whether to approve the arena site may not happen before the new year.

