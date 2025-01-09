Funeral to be held for 25-year-old NJ man killed in New Orleans attack

HOLMDEL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Family, friends, and those who knew 25-year-old Billy DiMaio will pay tribute to him during a funeral service in Holmdel, New Jersey, on Thursday.

The standout athlete, son, and brother was one of the 14 victims killed in the New Year's Day terrorist act in New Orleans.

He was with friends on Bourbon Street when a man inspired by ISIS drove his truck into a crowd of people.

DiMaio's funeral will be held at St. Catherine's Church in his hometown of Holmdel at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery following the service.

Billy's parents Bill and Tracie DiMaio are heartbroken.

"Billy had a smile that could light up a room, and his laughter was truly infectious," the family said in a statement. "His energetic personality inspired everyone around him. He cared for others more than himself and, as the oldest brother to Samantha and Anthony held a unique and irreplaceable role in their lives as well as cousins and friends. He will be dearly missed."

DiMaio graduated in 2022 from Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill College where he was a midfielder on the lacrosse team, according to the athletic director.

