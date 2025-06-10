Funky Cow Cafe crafts homemade waffles into savory sandwiches and sweet treats

HAMMONTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Ricky Alverio, Hammonton's hometown chef and owner of the Funky Cow Cafe, says he lives a life of creativity. He started by learning about food and cooking as a child, on family visits to Puerto Rico.

Then he says that drove an early desire to create interiors, eventually starting a design business he still runs today after twenty years.

He also has a longstanding catering business where he creates events large and small for clients around the country. But his creative touch is on full display in the recipes he crafts at his Funky Cow restaurant.

The concept is 'sweet and savory waffles', with homemade waffles as the base for dessert varieties, and waffles made with herbs for savory varieties and sandwiches.

The cafe is open every day except Monday for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

Funky Cow Cafe | Instagram

224 Bellevue Avenue

Hammonton, N.J. 08037

609-704-5572

hours 11:00am-4:00pm, Tuesday - Sunday