Showrunners promise big twists ahead on new episodes of FX's 'Grotesquerie'

Joelle Garguilo interviewed Niecy Nash, who plays a detective investigating a series of crimes that feel eerily personal.

The final episodes of the FX series 'Grotesquerie' are blowing fans away with a shocking twist.

The show focuses on heinous crimes that have unsettled a small community.

Detective Lois Tryon, played by actor Niecy Nash, feels the crimes are eerily personal... and she's not wrong.

Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo interviewed Nash, and says her performance is worthy of an Emmy.

"There is a huge plot twist that happens in Episode 7, and sets her story off in another trajectory," Nash said. "We started as a horror, and then the second layer we ended up in a family drama, and now it is a major 'whodunnit.'"

New episodes of 'Grotesquerie' air on FX Wednesday nights and stream the next day on Hulu.

