FYI Philly | National Ice Cream Month

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we're celebrating National Ice Cream Month!

Frosty Falls brings unique ice cream creations to Bridgeport in Montgomery County. The award-winning parlor has creative sundae selections like the "59" themed after owner Laura Houck's favorite football team's championship season.

She has gigantic homemade brownies that serve as the stage for her Half-Baked Sundae. Her version of a chipwich is made with soft serve ice cream squeezed between two freshly made cookies. She makes the strawberry crunch that evokes the flavors of a classic strawberry éclair in sundae form. And her Holy Moly Canoli puts the traditional Italian dessert front and center in a sundae that took her two months to perfect. Plus, she serves water ice, dairy-free options and CBD flavors. Her ice cream choices are endless, with more than 50 sundae options.

She also makes savory treats like mac and cheese, pretzels and mozzarella sticks, along with iced coffees.

The space is located alongside the Schuylkill River with a park-like setting for guests to enjoy the views with seating while they enjoy the ice cream.

Twist & Spoon is a new addition to the Wildwood Crest dessert scene. The new spot is located on the Madison Resort campus and open to all vacationers on the Crest.

There is a cereal bar with eight different flavors to choose from. You can have a bottomless bowl of cereal for breakfast or grab a dish of ice cream and use the cereal as a free topping.

The spot uses soft serve with a rotating list of flavors, including a Dole Whip and frozen yogurt options. Coffee drinks are one of the specialties with an array of options, including milk infused with cereal flavors for a special creamer that doubles as a sweetener.

Fresh-baked cookies are also on the menu along with sundaes, shakes and a selection of candy throughout the store. The décor is classic Wildwood with an old-school jukebox belting out tunes and a Doo-Wop theme throughout the space.

Malai in Rittenhouse is a new ice cream shop that infuses South Asian ingredients into innovative flavors for a variety of frozen treats. Founder and CEO, Pooja Bavishi, started the business in 2015 with scoop shops in New York and DC, and recently expanded to Philly. She says the ingredients and spices used are a nod to her upbringing as a first-generation Indian-American. Ice cream creations include flavors like saffron, rose, cardamom, and cinnamon, and come in fun forms like kulfi pops and ice cream sandos. Pooja has also written a cookbook featuring her recipes, and the store menu includes baked goods made fresh in-house.

Irv's Ice Cream is a new ice cream business from accomplished pastry chef Ilissa Shapiro. Chef Ilissa had the opportunity a year ago to sell her homemade ice cream from a trolley at Cherry Street Pier, and that success has led to opening this shop. Small batch premium flavors use the freshest ingredients, like real mint leaves and huge chunks of real chocolate -- even farm fresh corn for the unique 'sweet corn' flavor. The shop is open every day, and the chef will be splitting her time between the two locations.

Blkberry Juice Bar bringing healthy options to Brewerytown. Jamisha Ryans opened Blkberry Juice Bar in the summer of 2023 with the mission of bringing healthy options to the community she's called home for more than 2 decades. She offers cold-pressed juices, smoothies, bowls, toasts and sandwiches. Aside from the crab melt, everything is vegan. There are more than a dozen smoothies on the menu. The Ultimate Wellness, Ryans says, is the most popular. It has mangoes, pineapples, kale, a probiotic yogurt, sea moss, hemp seeds and ashwagandha, which Ryans describes as a stress reliever protein. It's layered with blue spirulina cream, which Ryans says is good for iron, immunity, and vitamin C.

Sweet Briar Cafe is serving up Ice Cream in Ambler. Husband and wife, Chad and Kristen Reese, are the owners and are serving meals and takeout ice cream at their ice cream window. The cafe offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a variety of ice cream flavors. The cafe offers indoor and outdoor seating, making it the perfect spot to enjoy the Summer.

If you're looking for some of Philadelphia's best spiked frozen desserts, we've got four spots you should check out!

Seasonal American restaurant Alice is offering a seasonal strawberry shortcake ice cream. That's three scoops of French vanilla ice cream filled with toasted shortcake, strawberries, and a strawberry puree. There's an adult take on mint chocolate chip ice cream called Absinthe Chocolate Chunk, which uses French liqueur, chunks of dark chocolate, and is topped with cantille cream and cocoa powder.

48 Record Bar is a listening room located above the Sassafras bar in Old City. Known for their amazing cocktail menu, they created a Gin Julius in remembrance of a childhood favorite, the Orange Julius.

The Twisted Tail is known for cocktails and live music. For the summer, they've crafted refreshing champagne pops. The restaurant offers a rotating list of popsicle flavors made from 100 percent fruit juice, each topped with a glass of champagne.

The Polish-inspired restaurant Little Walters is ready for the summer season with its spiked blueberry water ice called Lód Wodny. The name translates to 'water ice' in Polish, featuring blueberry water ice topped with lavender honey and puffed rye berries for a refreshing crunch.

