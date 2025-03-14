FYI Philly | Celebrating Women's History Month

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we are celebrating Women's History Month!

Grab sweet and savory treats in a safe space at The Underbite Bites in South Philadelphia. Every weekend, you can find Rae Krueger serving up a weekly menu dictated by what's fresh and in season. The Delaware County native also has a few staples that you'll find week after week.

The Underbite Bites | Instagram

806 South 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

(267) 314 7820 | underbiteyum@gmail.com

The Jane Gallery on North 3rd Street in Philadelphia's Old City showcases women and non-binary artists. Ceramic artist Alison Mustokoff opened the space in September and does a new opening every month on First Fridays.

Nataliya Yermolenko's work is the focus for Women's History Month. Her exhibit, called "Icons, Influence & You," includes fashion illustrations from her early career, along with women who inspired her.

The Jane Gallery

32 N 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Yermolenko.art | Facebook | Instagram

Stratus Rooftop Lounge at Kimpton Hotel Monaco is hosting Women's Way Wednesdays throughout March.

Each happy hour-style event features a different female chef serving up appetizers and a female DJ spinning tunes. Proceeds benefit Women's Way and the Sisterly Love Collective

Women's Way Wednesdays

5-7:30 p.m., March 19 & 26

433 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sculpere Body & Mind provides an intimate setting for yoga, pilates, dance, cardio and sculpting classes in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties. The studio provides daily classes for a range of fitness levels from beginner to experienced.

Sculpere Body & Mind | Facebook | Instagram

209 Poplar Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Love That I Knead Supper Club brings authentic Ghanaian cuisine to Philly and beyond. After culinary school, Chef Nana Araba Wilmot spent years on the New York fine dining scene. Now back in the area, she uses pop-ups, kitchen takeovers, and personal chef services to bring the flavors of her West African roots to as many people as possible.

Chef Nana Araba Wilmot | Love That I Knead Supper Club | Instagram

It's hard to miss Thee Pink Plate Cafe, where true to the name, everything inside is pink. Co-owners Executive Chef Carri Green, and her mother Serina Yusuf, started out selling tacos in neighborhoods around the city. When Chef Carri heard about an available brick-and-mortar, they jumped at the chance. Over the past year, their soul food cafe has been such a hit, they are moving to a larger space nearby on May 1st, 2025.

Thee Pink Plate Cafe | Instagram | Facebook

732 E. Chelten Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144

1525 Wadsworth Avenue (new location as of May 1), Philadelphia, PA 19144

267-766-6749

Natural Body Essentials promotes self-care with skin and hair care products. While working as a registered nurse, Latoya Johnson created her first body butter to help with her and her children's eczema and dry skin. Now, she has an Erdenheim storefront filled with body butters, soaps, scrubs and moisturizing hair care products. You can also shop her products online and at local farmers' markets and Weavers Way Co-op.

Website| Instagram| Facebook

808 Bethlehem Pike Suite 10, Erdenheim, PA