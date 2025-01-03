FYI Philly's sneak peek Broadway in Philadelphia for 2025

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, the stars of Broadway are taking center stage.

We've got a backstage pass to the shows Ensemble Arts Philly is bringing to Philadelphia for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

We also look at the upcoming season for The Philadelphia Orchestra.

Ensemble Arts Philly welcomes Rhubarb Hospitality to concession areas

Rhubarb Hospitality Collection by Oak View Group is the newest addition to Ensemble Arts Philly.

The group will be in charge of concessions for all of the Broadway shows and orchestra concerts across all venues.

They debuted at the dedication of the Marian Anderson Hall inside the Kimmel Center of Performing Arts.

The concessions will cover snacks and drinks and in the fall they plan to expand with a café, restaurant, and bar.

MJ The Musical

January 8-19, 2025, Academy of Music

Come From Away

February 4-9, 2025, Academy of Music

Riverdance

April 18-20, 2025, Miller Theater

Some Like It Hot

May 21-June 1, 2025, The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre

The Wiz

June 3-15, 2025, Academy of Music

Life of Pi

July 15-27, 2025, Academy of Music

For more information on Ensemble Arts Philly's 2024-2025 Broadway series, visit: EnsembleArtsPhilly.org.