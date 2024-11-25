FYI Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade Preview

The 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade is ready for its 105th year with balloons, floats, and marching bands along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade is ready for its 105th year.

Witness the long tradition of balloons, floats, and marching bands along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Special guests like Darlene Love will bring Christmas vibes with her hit song "Christmas Baby Please Come Home".

One of "Abbott Elementary's" favorite teachers, Lisa Ann Walter, will join us this year, riding in style on a float.

There will be music for everybody, with performances from The Sharpe Family, Ladies of Chic, Funky Bunch, and the Sugar Hill Gang.

Watch classic holiday performances like "The Nutcracker" by The Philadelphia Ballet and The Walnut Street Theatre's production of Elf.

TV personalities Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Ryan Seacrest, and Carson Kressley will also make an appearance.

Spend the day with the 6abc crew to experience a magical parade filled with bands, mascots, and holiday cheer.