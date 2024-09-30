Galería Esperanza brings Hispanic works of art to Hunting Park neighborhood

Alyana Gomez and Walter Perez highlight impactful contributions in the Hispanic and Latin American communities.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Galería Esperanza, located within the Esperanza Arts Center (EAC), is a state-of-the-art venue that's quickly becoming a regional hub for Latino arts and culture.

Opened in December 2023, the art gallery showcases the work of Latino and local artists and will serve as a training ground for the next generation of Latino artists.

Esperanza's inaugural exhibit, Sueño de Reyes, features the work of renowned Puerto Rican teacher and artist Mr. Tato González.

The exhibit tells the story of the Three Kings, also known as the Magi-and highlights the cultural significance of Three Kings Day, or Epiphany, which is an important part of Christmas traditions in Puerto Rico and throughout Latin America.

4261 North 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140