Police in South Jersey looking for dirt bikers wanted for vandalism, harassment

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Galloway Township police are looking for a pair of dirt bike riders accused of causing damage and harassing workers.

It happened in the Galloway Township Nature Preserve - more than 100 acres of land open for hiking and other outdoor activities.

"We just come on the trails for a mountain bike ride. It's very good," said Michael Canicatti of Little Egg Harbor Township.

It used to be a gravel pit until a few years ago when the township took the land over.

"They really wanted to beautify it by planting trees, making some trails, a place where we can have disc golf, bike riding and sledding in the wintertime," said Galloway Twp. Police Lt. Mark D'Esposito.

The land was a popular spot for ATV riders and dirt bikes, but that's not allowed there now.

Visitors say you often see them in the afternoon, and you can tell when they've been around.

"You do see the trails. The marks from the tires," said Canicatti.

Last week on October 24, police say two dirt bike riders were riding in the preserve. When asked to leave by workers, police say the riders made obscene gestures and then drove their bikes in the direction of the workers, spraying them with rocks and dirt. When police arrived officials say they fled at a high rate of speed.

"We really want to get the message out that you can't come out here, you can't cause issues. People are volunteering their time, putting hard work in here to build it up and when they're getting harassed, property is getting damaged, that's when problems occur," said D'Esposito.

Police add that these vehicles can damage the land and new trees being planted.

Visitors we spoke with don't mind them in general, but not if they're being destructive.

"Those guys should get arrested," said Seymour Friedman of Whiting, N.J. "What they maybe could do to make everybody happy is have some special trails for the ATVs, all those guys."

Police add that while motorized vehicles are not allowed, many ATV riders do stick to the trails and are respectful. This was not the case here.

Police would really like to talk with the two riders.

If anyone has any information, they should contact Galloway Twp. Police Sgt. Kevin Costa at kcosta@gtpd.org.