Fmr. police officer, fire company president facing child porn charges

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A former Bucks County police officer and fire company president is facing child pornography charges.

Gary Margerum, 67, of Levittown, is accused of possessing and distributing child sex abuse images on an instant messaging app.

The investigation began on December 20, 2024, when suspected child porn material was reported via a cyber tip.

Investigators served a search warrant at Margerum's home on April 4, 2025. During the search, authorities allegedly found the sex abuse material that was initially reported.

"Margerum further stated it was possible that he sent this file. The last time Margerum believed he accessed child sexual abuse material was yesterday, April 3, 2025," a criminal complaint stated.

Margerum was previously charged with stealing $11,000 from the Falls Township Fire Company back in 2018. In that case, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

He is being held on 10% of $1,000,000 bail, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 16 at 10 a.m.