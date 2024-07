Gas leak prompts investigation in Doylestown Twp., Pa.

DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Doylestown Township police and Doylestown Fire Company are investigating a gas leak.

First responders were called to the Steeplechase development on Wednesday.

Officials say PECO is on the scene and making repairs.

Steeplechase Drive was closed between Main Street and Birdsong Way but it has since reopened.

All residents have been authorized to return to their homes.

There was no immediate word as to what caused the gas leak.