Gas prices rise in the Philly area as temperatures falls, but other factors also play a role

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The price at the pump is rising, and experts say the frigid weather is partially to blame.

Drivers are paying more for a gallon of gas here in the Delaware Valley and across the nation.

Nationwide, the prices were up seven cents per gallon last week.

The Philadelphia area seems to be following the national trend. The price of fuel has jumped 8 cents in a week and 20 cents since last month.

Southern New Jersey has seen an increase of 13 cents in a week and a 23 cent rise in a month.

Delaware is being hit the hardest, with prices a up more than twice the national average at 16 cents in the last week - and 46 cents in the last month.

The underlying cause for higher gas prices? New sanctions on Russian oil.

Frigid conditions across much of the southeastern United State could also impact oil production and transportation across the United States.

"It will depend on how this cold snap that's crossing the country, especially the southeast, what will that do to refineries. It will have the same effect on gas prices," said Jana Tidwell of AAA.

Pennsylvania has the 6th highest price in the nation for a gallon of regular at $3.39.

Delaware ranks 11th at $3.24, while New Jersey is 17th at $3.11.