Gaudreau Family 5K honors hockey stars, raises funds for local school

After the tragic loss of two sons, the Gaudreau family is hosting its first 5K benefit.

SEWELL, N.J. (WPVI) -- It will be a race to remember.

Seven months after their untimely death, Jane Gaudreau is remembering her sons, John and Matty, taken too soon by an alleged drunk driver.

The family is now preserving their legacy through acts of service.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

"They were so full of fun, so outgoing, very athletic, they also loved children, they really loved children. And we thought that we would just continue on with their legacy," said Jane Gaudreau.

Born out of terrible tragedy was The Gaudreau Family 5K. It steps off on May 31 at Washington Lake Park in Sewell, New Jersey.

It will honor the giving spirit of the South Jersey hockey stars. Johnny a pro with the NHL, while Matty was a coach for Gloucester Catholic and assistant coach of the Philadelphia Rebels.

Proceeds from the 5K will go to Archbishop Damiano School, which serves students with special needs. The goal is to transform its playground for adaptive play.

"We started fundraising different things. John, before he passed, he donated three different times to Archbishop Damiano School, so we thought, 'How can we keep the boys' legacy going?" said Jane Gaudreau.

The school became a part of the family back in the 70s. Jane's brother received instruction and her mom worked there for more than 40 years. Now she and her daughter are employees.

"Definitely a family affair. Archbishop Damiano means so much to our family," she said.

The fundraising goal is $600,000.

The 5K is already taking off with more than 500 signups. For those who can't make it to South Jersey, virtual runs will be held in Columbus and Calgary - where Johnny played professionally. There will also be a virtual run in Boston, where both brothers played collegiate hockey.

For more information, visit this page at RunSignUp.com.