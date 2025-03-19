Widows of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau launch foundation to honor hockey brothers

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (WPVI) -- The widows of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau have officially launched a foundation in the brothers' names.

Meredith Gaudreau and Madeline Gaudreau say the foundation is to honor their late husbands by "supporting projects and initiatives that align with the values and passions that they championed during their lives."

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

"Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to creating a safer and more inclusive community," the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation website said.

They say the heart of the mission is to help youth hockey initiatives and support hockey families that have faced tragedy, as well as help families that have been affected by drunk drivers.

"As family first men, John and Matty cared most of all about their young children," according to the foundation's website.

The Gaudreau brothers were killed by an alleged drunk driver on August 29, 2024, in Oldmans Township, Salem County, as they were out riding bicycles the day before their sister's wedding.

