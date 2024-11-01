Gen Z voters expected to play big role in November election | Here's what they're thinking

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- They're a critical voting block this election, and a new poll out of West Chester University shows that Gen Z -- specifically college students -- are eager to cast their votes this November.

Professor Laura Pyott said 1,000 students from 64 out of Pennsylvania's 67 counties who attend public higher education institutions were polled.

Roughly 95% of those polled said they will vote or they already voted.

It also showed 60% of undergraduate students favored Vice President Kamala Harris and 33% favored former President Donald Trump.

Students were also asked to rank the most important issues to them in the upcoming election. The number one answer was the economy, followed closely by abortion rights and education.

Action News' Christie Ileto has more in the video above on the voting habits of Gen Z.