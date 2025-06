Gentleman's club fire that destroyed historic building in Coopersburg being investigated as arson

COOPERSBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- The owners of a Lehigh Valley gentlemen's club that was destroyed by fire are offering a reward for information about the blaze.

The 160-year-old building went up in flames last week.

The fire destroyed Silhouettes Show Bar, plus 12 apartments on the second floor of the building on Station Avenue in Coopersburg.

The property was empty because there had been another fire two weeks prior.

Investigators say it was a case of arson.