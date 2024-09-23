German-born glass artist crafts delicate masterpieces in Chester County

TOUGHKENAMON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Sandra Jahn was born in Germany not far from a notable glassblowing town, Lauscha, where she was able to learn the tricks of a timeless tradition.

Now, she makes delicate masterpieces at WGK Glass Art, which was founded by her friend and fellow German glassblower, Thomas Von Koch.

WGK Glass Art will host its annual Glass Art Pumpkin Festival from Friday, September 27th to Sunday, September 29th, 2024. There, guests can purchase items, enjoy food and live music, and even make their own glass pumpkin.

Apart from the event, the workshop is open to customers and hosts classes throughout the year.

To learn more about Sandra Jahn and WGK Glass Art, watch the video above and visit their website.

