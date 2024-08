Mosaic artist perseveres through challenges with art, showcases work at Swarthmore Borough Hall

SWARTHMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For mosaic artist, Ivy Egger, she finds the most peace in the pieces she lays on a canvas.

Art has provided solace during issues with her own chronic illness, and her son's triumphant battle with leukemia.

She celebrates her art as it hangs in a temporary exhibit at Swarthmore Borough Hall.

