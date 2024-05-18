Germantown street renamed in honor of Philadelphia musical icon

PHILADELPHA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia musical icon Frankie Beverly received a huge honor Saturday when the city council ceremonially renamed the street he grew up on after him.

The ceremony took place at the Dell Music Center, a venue where Beverly has repeatedly performed for decades, entertaining generations of Philadelphians.

"You guys have taken me and made me what I am today," Beverly told the crowd.

"I can tell you where I was in stages of my life based on the Frankie Beverly songs I was listening to," said Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Fellow musicians and city dignitaries gathered at the venue to celebrate Beverly and unveil the 6000 block of Norwood Street in Germantown as Frankie Beverly Way.

"We don't do street renaming for everybody," said Councilwoman Cindy Bass. "This is something that's a signature accomplishment, a signature achievement, so we just wanted to say thank you for all you've done for Philadelphia, for putting us on the map musically and in so many other ways."

Fans traveled in from different states to support the musician.

"This is probably from the late '80s," said Denean Frazier of Maryland, showing off her Maze shirt. "Frankie Beverly: the myth, the legend. Frankie Beverly. That's my husband, in my mind."

The rainy ceremony allowed true fans to get up close and personal with the Philadelphia icon.

"I've been following him since I was a kid. That's why I'm glad to be here," said Mark from West Philadelphia. "I've listened to pretty much every song he made."

It's that sort of devotion and lifelong fandom that made Philadelphia officials so determined and excited to honor Beverly.

"He's someone who's been just instrumental in Philadelphia, in music, in the industry," said Bass. "His music really speaks to the soul of Philadelphians in a way that no other sound does."

Beverly is also in the middle of his farewell tour. He'll be performing at the Dell Music Center on July 6.