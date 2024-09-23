Dinner comes with a show at Hidalgo Taste of Mexico

Hidalgo Taste of Mexico in Media brings Mexican food, culture and music right to your table.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When guests dine at Hidalgo Taste of Mexico in Media, they can get an extra treat.

If diners ask, they can receive a classic mariachi song performed by co-owner Maria Soledad Flores de Lara.

She grew up in Mexico in a musical family and began singing at the age of 8.

Now married 40 years to chef Enrique, the couple has had all of their five children work in their restaurant business over the years.

The menu has all the traditional Mexican dishes, from enchiladas to chile rellenos, and their drinks include a B-Y-O-T option: 'bring your own tequila.'

Maria's singing voice is strong, and she says customers tell her that even though they don't understand the words she sings in Spanish, "they feel it."

Hidalgo Taste of Mexico | Facebook | Instagram

30 W. State Street, Media, PA 19063

484-443-8945