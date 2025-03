Girl, 11, in critical condition after being hit by a car in the Frankford section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a car on Tuesday morning in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

It happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Fraley Street.

Investigators say the girl ran between two parked cars onto Torresdale Avenue when she was hit.

She was rushed to Saint Christopher's Hospital for Children.

The driver of the vehicle that hit her stayed at the scene.