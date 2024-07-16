Berks County company outfitting the US women's gymnastics team for Paris Olympics

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We all know the United States gymnasts are going for gold at the Olympics in Paris this month, but did you know the company responsible for outfitting them is from the Delaware Valley?

GK Elite in Reading, Berks County has been making gymnastics leotards and apparel for decades, but this is the first time they are unveiling the uniforms to the public before the team hits the mat.

Action News reporter Christie Ileto has the full story in the player above.

To see the full Olympic collection from GK Elite, visit: GKElite.com.