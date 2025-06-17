Glassboro nonprofit plants 'Seeds of Love' through donation-based yoga classes

This nonprofit is providing a flexible experience for people who want to practice yoga.

This nonprofit is providing a flexible experience for people who want to practice yoga.

This nonprofit is providing a flexible experience for people who want to practice yoga.

This nonprofit is providing a flexible experience for people who want to practice yoga.

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This nonprofit in Glassboro is sharing the yoga experience for anyone regardless of finances or physical ability.

"Soon as you start to empower people and give them the choice, they're able to have a better experience," said owner Kristin Harris.

"Seeds of Love Yoga" takes on a donation based model, where participants pay for as much as they can for each class.

"We want to make sure that everybody feels welcome here and that we take down all barriers to entry," said Harris.

"One decision that I made for myself has now expanded and grown so many limbs. That seed that we planted is really growing and blossoming," she continued.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

