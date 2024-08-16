Rabid skunk removed from neighborhood in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, health officials say

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A rabid skunk was captured in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, according to Camden County health officials.

The skunk was removed from a neighborhood by an animal control officer after it was seen with a resident's dogs on Tuesday.

The skunk was then tested and it was confirmed to have rabies.

A bulletin was distributed in the area where the animal was found and the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has been notified.

Health officials say there was no human exposure, adding that only the dogs were exposed.

The exposed dogs have since received rabies booster shots and have been placed under a strict four-month quarantine, which is being monitored by ACO.

"Although rabies is a serious illness, it can be prevented by early treatment," said Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Health Department. "If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal it is important that you seek immediate medical attention."

Betteridge urged county residents to observe a few simple rules, including acting responsibly as a pet owner:

Keep vaccinations up to date for all dogs, cats, and ferrets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately.

Contact your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. They may be unvaccinated and could be infected by the disease.

Betteridge said it is also important to avoid direct contact with unfamiliar animals:

Enjoy wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, and foxes from afar. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or liter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or an animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they seem friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people or pets.

When traveling abroad, avoid direct contact with wild animals and be especially careful around dogs in developing countries. Rabies is common in developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Tens of thousands of people die of rabies each year in these countries.

For more information, visit CDC website or, residents can call the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services at (856) 374-6370.

