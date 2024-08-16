Rabid skunk removed from neighborhood in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, health officials say

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A rabid skunk was captured in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, according to Camden County health officials.
The skunk was removed from a neighborhood by an animal control officer after it was seen with a resident's dogs on Tuesday.
The skunk was then tested and it was confirmed to have rabies.
A bulletin was distributed in the area where the animal was found and the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has been notified.
Health officials say there was no human exposure, adding that only the dogs were exposed.
The exposed dogs have since received rabies booster shots and have been placed under a strict four-month quarantine, which is being monitored by ACO.
"Although rabies is a serious illness, it can be prevented by early treatment," said Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Health Department. "If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal it is important that you seek immediate medical attention."
Betteridge urged county residents to observe a few simple rules, including acting responsibly as a pet owner:
Betteridge said it is also important to avoid direct contact with unfamiliar animals:
For more information, visit CDC website or, residents can call the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services at (856) 374-6370.