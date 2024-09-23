Serial shoplifting crew arrested in Gloucester Township: Police

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A suspected serial shoplifting crew out of Pennsylvania was arrested over the weekend in Camden County.

The arrests were made Sunday at the Gloucester Premium Outlets.

Gloucester Township police say they were in the area investigating a crew of serial shoplifters believed to be stealing from retail stores across the South Jersey region.

Surveillance video reportedly captured the thieves stealing from two stores in the shopping complex.

Officers moved in as the group returned to their vehicle. While taking a woman into custody, two male suspects jumped into a vehicle, injuring an officer as they drove off.

"They struck the officer with one of the vehicle's doors as they attempted to flee. The suspect vehicle sped out sideswiping a responding police vehicle," said police in a news release.

Those men were eventually arrested nearby.

Police identified the suspects as 26-year-old Amanda Palmer, of Sharon Hill, Pa.; 21-year-old Antonio Erwin, of Philadelphia; and 30-year-old Jamir Richards, of Philadelphia.

Palmer was charged with conspiracy, Erwin was charged with shoplifting and obstruction and Richards was charged with aggravated assault, eluding, shoplifting, and hindering apprehension.

The officer suffered minor injuries in the incident.