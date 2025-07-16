Golfer dies week after being struck by lightning on course in New Jersey

HARDYSTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A man who was struck by lightning while golfing last week has died.

Simon John Mariani, 28, was struck July 8 during a competition at the Ballyowen Golf Club in Hardyston, New Jersey.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, where he died Monday.

A storm was passing through the area when the tragedy occurred.

Mariani's wake will be held on Thursday, followed by funeral services on Friday.