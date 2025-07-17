1 dead, 13 injured in lightning strike at outdoor archery range in New Jersey

JACKSON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- One person is dead and more than a dozen others were injured after a lightning strike in Jackson Township, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 7 p.m. to Black Knight Bow Benders, which is an outdoor archery range located on the 600 block of Perrineville Road in Ocean County.

According to Jackson Township police, a 61-year-old man died from his injuries.

Thirteen others suffered injuries ranging from burns to non-specific complaints of not feeling well, police said.

The injured victims are between the ages of 7 to 61 years old.

There was no additional information on the conditions of the victims.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.